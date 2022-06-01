Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $127.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

LYV stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

