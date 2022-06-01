Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $127.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
LYV stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $127.75.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
