Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 300.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,859 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of Lithia Motors worth $26,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,029,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $304.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.20 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.59 and its 200-day moving average is $301.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

