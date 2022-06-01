Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004270 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $169.56 million and approximately $20.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

