Liquity Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $94.29 million and $1.30 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.87 or 0.00786296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00497697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,769,053 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.