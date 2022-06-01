Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $25.99

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $26.87. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 24,373 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -49.98.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

