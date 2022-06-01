Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

