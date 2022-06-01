Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. IAA comprises about 2.1% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $564,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,661,200. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

IAA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

