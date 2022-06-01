Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000. Republic Services accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

