Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.5% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,303,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,149. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

