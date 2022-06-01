Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,740 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Quanta Services comprises about 2.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,412 shares of company stock worth $2,201,114. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

