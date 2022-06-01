Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will report $39.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.51 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $164.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $168.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,515. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

