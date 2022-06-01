Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

