Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

LSI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. 3,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $99.19 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

