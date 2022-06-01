LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of LX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 147,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LX. Citigroup lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

