Levolution Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Levolution has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $18,869.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,354.46 or 1.00075097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.