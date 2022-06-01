Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 5.2%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.31. 6,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,386,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.