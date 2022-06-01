Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Leidos posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,786 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

