LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 747.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

