Lattice Token Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $566,722.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.14 or 0.08885550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00442253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

