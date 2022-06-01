Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LRMR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $15.26.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.