Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRMR opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.