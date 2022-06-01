Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Update

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,247. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

