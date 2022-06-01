Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 8854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.