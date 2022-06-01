Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 105,014 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 431,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE LADR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 459,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a current ratio of 104.42. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.
Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.