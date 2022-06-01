LABS Group Price Down 8.9% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $76,676.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.01117110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00484203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

