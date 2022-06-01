Kuverit (KUV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $55,698.92 and $15.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,392.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

