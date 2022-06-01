Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $696.46 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Kusama has a total market cap of $696.46 million and $176.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.23 or 0.00263749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.70 or 0.04476904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00457448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008350 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

