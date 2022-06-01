Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 935,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

