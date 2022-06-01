Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.42 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $783,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,871.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,789 shares of company stock worth $1,818,735. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.