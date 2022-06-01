Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 17,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,253,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

