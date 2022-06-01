Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 17,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,253,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
