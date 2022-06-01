Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.71. 182,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 132,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

