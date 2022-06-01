Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after buying an additional 353,886 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 55,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 37,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

