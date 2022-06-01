Kleros (PNK) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $824,610.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

