Klaytn (KLAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.36 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $49.36 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.96 or 0.03160822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00446953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,842,813,748 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

