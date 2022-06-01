KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,659. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

