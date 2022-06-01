Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $27.22.
In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
