Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

