Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $26.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

