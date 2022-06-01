Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

KMB opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

