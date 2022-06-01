Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.70

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 7130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.