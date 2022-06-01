Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 113,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

