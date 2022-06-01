KeyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $279,613.17 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $279,613.17 and $1,455.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 226.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.13 or 0.05321749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00456865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032390 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

