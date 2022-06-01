Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.35

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.35 and traded as high as C$34.11. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.71, with a volume of 1,913,034 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.89.

Get Keyera alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9005624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.