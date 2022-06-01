Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €760.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €760.21 ($817.43).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($865.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €16.30 ($17.53) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €505.30 ($543.33). 329,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €515.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €610.47. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

