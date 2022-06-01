Kalmar Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $37,414.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,400 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

