J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $213,238,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

About J&J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.