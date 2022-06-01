Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Down 2.7%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 4,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,324,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

