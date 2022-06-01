James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.78

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

