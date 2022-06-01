ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $78,345,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 586,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,921. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

