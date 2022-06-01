ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ITHX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 1,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,216. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000.

About ITHAX Acquisition (Get Rating)

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

