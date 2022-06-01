Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $2.66 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 695,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.18% of YPF Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

