Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 251,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSBR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 616,788 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 133,874.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 301,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

BSBR stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.